PCC chief throws debate gauntlet at Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday challenged Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar to an open debate in the “centre of Karimnagar”.

Mahesh Goud reminded the Karimnagar MP that he was no longer a corporator and should stop behaving like one, as he now holds a key position in the Union government. Taking exception to his repeated remarks against Rohingyas, the PCC president reminded him that as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, he should be initiating action rather than “crying foul.”

In a media statement, Mahesh Goud asserted that the BJP is bound to suffer a crushing defeat in the local elections and that Bandi Sanjay should be ready to retire from politics. He said that when asked about the injustice in the Centre’s allocation of funds to projects, the BJP MPs are unable to answer and are dodging questions.

“Can you give me an account of what you did for Telangana and Karimnagar as a Union Minister? How many projects have you brought to Karimnagar? How many youth have you given jobs? While the Center is doing injustice to BCs on the issue of 42 per cent reservations, why are you not questioning them as a member of BC?,” he asked.

The PCC president accused Bandi of inciting emotions in the name of religion to gain political advantage during the polls. “Aren’t you the one who stirs up emotions by winning in the name of religion? Can you win without invoking the name of God and without pronouncing the phrase ‘Ayodhya Akshintalu’? Have you, who do politics by mentioning the name of God, given even a single paisa to the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple or the development of the Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Temple? You are blocking BC reservations in the name of Muslims, what will you say about Muslims being in BCs in the states where your party is in power? If Muslims are given reservations there, what is wrong with implementing it here? Aren’t there poor Muslims in Telangana? Shouldn’t they get justice?” the Congress leader asked.