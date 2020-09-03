PDS rice scams on rise in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy: The district has been facing a rapid growth in PDS rice scam cases since the lockdown began.



Recently, the PDS rice being illegally stored and transported to different parts of the country has been seized in several places.

With the lockdown easing in the district, PDS rice smugglers have intensified their attempts to resume their illegal business. There have been several incidents that have taken place recently.

Commissioner's South task force team raided a house where the rice meant for distribution under PDS was illegally stored with the team seizing 100 quintals of rice from the place.

Other incidents include officials seizing a total of 90 quintals of PDS rice from a rice mill in Keshampet; seizing 30 quintals of illegally stored PDS rice in Shadnagar on August 23.

Police caught at least five gangs in yet another incident in Chandrayangutta on June 13 who were involved in procuring the rice meant to be distributed or already dispensed under the PDS. Rachakonda Police in another incident on August 13 arrested 11 persons on charges of illegally procuring PDS rice from beneficiaries and selling them to dealers in Maharashtra at higher rates.

Officials seized 180 quintals of rice from the possession of those who purchased the PDS rice from poor persons at Rs 8 per kg and transported it to Maharashtra and Karnataka to sell it at Rs 14 per kg.

The government purchases rice from the farmers and sends it to rice-mills for converting it to CMR rice. For that the government gives some commission to the rice-millers. This rice supplied through PDS that is supposed to be supplied to the hostels and ration dealers is diverted with the nexus of rice millers, ration shop dealers and businessmen denting the district exchequer to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Flattering the beneficiaries, the ration dealers purchase the rice from them and send it back to the rice-mills. It is said that in spite of being aware about this, higher officials are not taking any action.