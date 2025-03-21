"PDSU Leaders Arrested Amid Protest: Students Demand Higher Education Budget Allocation".

Gadwal : Student Unions Condemn Budget Cuts and Demand Higher Allocation for Education.

The Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) leaders from Nadigadda were arrested this morning at 8:00 AM while protesting against the Congress government's budget allocation for the education sector. The police detained PDSU Nadigadda Student Union District President Chand Pasha, General Secretary Thirumal (Laddu), Assistant Secretary Surender Goud, and member Thirumal, shifting them to Maldakal Police Station.

The student leaders were participating in an assembly siege protest, condemning the Congress government for failing to fulfill its election promises regarding the education sector. Citing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s famous words, "Education is like a lion’s milk; those who drink it cannot remain silent," the protestors argued that while Telangana’s Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka spoke highly of educational reforms in the budget speech, the actual allocations were disappointingly low.

Congress Government Betrayed Students and the Unemployed, Say Protesters

The protestors accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, of exploiting students and unemployed youth for electoral gains but failing to deliver on its promises after coming to power. They pointed out that the government had assured various education-related guarantees but failed to allocate sufficient funds in the budget.

Some of the unfulfilled promises highlighted by the protestors include:

A pension of ₹25,000 for students who died during the Telangana movement.

Free electric scooters for female students above 18 years of age.

Financial incentives for SC, ST, and minority students, including ₹10,000 for passing the 10th grade, ₹15,000 for completing intermediate, ₹15,000 for graduation, ₹1 lakh for post-graduation, and ₹6 lakh for completing an MPhil or PhD.

Despite these assurances, the latest budget did not allocate a single rupee for these initiatives, sparking outrage among student organizations.

Call for Immediate Action and Release of Arrested Students

The PDSU has strongly condemned the arrests and demanded the immediate release of its leaders. They have also called on the government to amend the budget and allocate substantial funds for the education sector.

The student union warned that if the Congress government continues to ignore student welfare and fails to implement its promises, large-scale protests and intensified agitations will follow across Telangana.