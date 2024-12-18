  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pebbair Model School wins title in U-15 State-level cricket

Pebbair Model School wins title in U-15 State-level cricket
x
Highlights

The Pebbair Model School, Wanaparthy, secured the title in the T-20 Under-15 State-level cricket tournament held at Warangal on December 15 and 16 in a thrilling final against Warangal.

Wanaparhy: The Pebbair Model School, Wanaparthy, secured the title in the T-20 Under-15 State-level cricket tournament held at Warangal on December 15 and 16 in a thrilling final against Warangal. The school students represented the combined Mahbubnagar district team.

The school principal, Dr Turpinti Naresh Kumar congratulated captain Charan and team mem-bers Sakshik, Mahesh, Bhishmanth, Chandu, Parushuramudu, Afroj, Yogeshwar, Farhan Rehan, and Ganesh. He expressed hope for many more victories in the future and appreciated physical director Kamalakar, who was instrumental in the team’s success. The principal and teachers awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the team. The winners take part in the national tournament to be held in Lucknow in January.

Teachers, including Chinna Gopal, Chinnayya, Vijayalakshmi, Buchayya, Mosin, Mangamma, Naga-raju, Ramesh, Fakirayya, Gangadhar, Ravi Kumar, Khadeer, Sumitra, Hemalatha, Hafeez, Anjani Devi, and Sahitya were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick