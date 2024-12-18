Live
Pebbair Model School wins title in U-15 State-level cricket
Wanaparhy: The Pebbair Model School, Wanaparthy, secured the title in the T-20 Under-15 State-level cricket tournament held at Warangal on December 15 and 16 in a thrilling final against Warangal. The school students represented the combined Mahbubnagar district team.
The school principal, Dr Turpinti Naresh Kumar congratulated captain Charan and team mem-bers Sakshik, Mahesh, Bhishmanth, Chandu, Parushuramudu, Afroj, Yogeshwar, Farhan Rehan, and Ganesh. He expressed hope for many more victories in the future and appreciated physical director Kamalakar, who was instrumental in the team’s success. The principal and teachers awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the team. The winners take part in the national tournament to be held in Lucknow in January.
Teachers, including Chinna Gopal, Chinnayya, Vijayalakshmi, Buchayya, Mosin, Mangamma, Naga-raju, Ramesh, Fakirayya, Gangadhar, Ravi Kumar, Khadeer, Sumitra, Hemalatha, Hafeez, Anjani Devi, and Sahitya were present.