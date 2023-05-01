Live
Pebbair: Villagers attend 100th event of Mann Ki Baat
As part of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, several people watched it Rangapuram village in Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district.
The 202-booth leader of BJP Govinda Naidu, mandal president Bhagwantu Yadav and the youth of the village listened to the PM with rapt attention. Later, addressing the gathering, the leaders said PM Modi introduced many welfare schemes for the nation.
On the last Sunday of every month, the PM had been explaining his vision and his observation of various programmes and people’s achievements. On the occasion, they drew attention to the anti-people policies of the State government and the plight of farmers reeling under crop losses and loan burden. The BJP, if voted to power, would end the travails of the people, especially the farmers, they assured.
Vanaparthi district vice-president Ramanna Venkateswar Reddy, District Kisan Morcha vice-president Gireddy Madhav Reddy, district assembly co-convener Praveen Kumar, district Kishan Morcha general secretary K Venkatram Reddy and others were present.