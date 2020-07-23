Peddapalli: Complete Rythu Vedika buildings by October 11 says Minister Koppula

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar ordered the officials of departments concerned to complete the construction works of Rythu Vedika buildings by October 11. He laid foundation stone for the construction of Rythu Vedika building at Abbapur village of Peddapalli mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is working hard for the welfare of the farmers unlike any other State in the country.

Supplying 24- hour electricity, and fertilisers and sanctioning of Rs 5,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme are some of the examples that have been taken up by the Telangana government for the farming sector present in the State, he informed.

The Minister said the government is taking steps for providing minimum support price for the food grains produced by the farmers and as part of this, the government is constructing rythu vedika for the farmers to discuss their issues. One building for every 5,000 acres will be constructed across the State.

About 2,604 rythu vedika will come up in the State with an investment of Rs 22 lakhs each, he added. 'These rythu vedika will be highly helpful for the farmers not only to discuss their issues but also about the yield they got from their crops and profits.'

Later, Minister Eshwar planted a sapling in the land where rythu vedika building is being constructed at Abbapur village.

ZP chairperson Putta Madhu, Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, district agriculture officer Thirumala Prasad and local public representatives were present along with others.