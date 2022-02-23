Peddapalli: Fruits distributed to patients at district hospital

Peddapalli: Distribution of 10 lakh KCR Kits was a testament to CM KCR's concern and love for the health of poor people, said Peddapalli Municipal Chairperson Dr Mamata Reddy.

On the occasion of the distribution of KCR Kits reaching 10 lakh mark on Tuesday, she took part in the fruit distribution for lactating mothers at Peddapalli Government Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, she said KCR has developed government hospitals on par with private hospitals. In the past, people used to be afraid of visiting a government hospital but now pregnant women are preferring government hospitals for child delivery. The KCR government provides all facilities in the government hospital to offer the patients better medical care. Peddapalli MLA Shri Dasari Manohar Reddy was playing an active role in gradually improving the facilities, creating a better environment and instilling confidence among the people in the government hospital, Mamata Reddy said.

There are 250 beds at Peddapalli district headquarters hospital. Every month nearly 100 normal, c-section deliveries are taking place, she added. The event was attended by TRS party town president Uppu Rajkumar, ward councilors L Bikshapati, P Gitanjali Venkatesh, Erukala Kalpana Ramesh and others.