Peddapalli: Koppula Eshwar distributes physical aides to disabled

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eswhar said the Telangana government was committed to the welfare of disabled persons in the State. The credit of increasing the pension amount to Rs 3,016 for disabled persons which was Rs 500 in united Andhra Pradesh went to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said. The Minister, along with MP Venkatesh Netha and ZP chairman Putta Madhu, distributed the materials required for disabled persons in a programme held at Agriculture Market Yard in Peddapalli district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister K Eshwar said in the past only a few people used to get the materials from the government, but after the formation of Telangana, the State government had been providing them to all disabled persons free of cost.

"The TRS government is distributing advanced machinery among the disabled persons. Those who do not have legs are given tricycles and for those who want to study, higher education are given. They are given TVS Jupiter vehicles and laptops with 4G smart phones and those who cannot move are given with battery wheelchairs. Also, proposals are kept ready for distribution of artificial organs," he informed.

ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar, speaking on the occasion, said as many as 676 disabled persons were selected from Peddapalli constituency for distribution of materials and equipment to them. The Telangana government was implementing 5 percent reservations in all schemes which were introduced in the State and was implemented perfectly, he added.

Venkatesh Netha said after the formation of Telangana State, the TRS government was striving hard for the welfare of all sections of people.

He said that from MP LADS, he was donating ambulance equipped with advanced and modern facilities along with a ventilator and appealed to the people to utilise the opportunity that was provided to them.

District Collector, Sangitha Satyanarayana said all those who were eligible and are selected in the camp organised in the month of February by the ALM Co (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) were given the materials and equipment worth Rs 1.52 crore.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA D Manohar Reddy, Additional Collector Laxminarayana, District Library Chairman Raghuveer Singh, District Welfare Officer Lakshmi Rajam and other officials were present.