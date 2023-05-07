Peddapalli: Make Ramagundam Nava Nirmana Sabha a success says MLA Korukanti Chander

Peddapalli : Ramagundam MLA and Peddapallidistrict BRS party president Korukanti Chander has appealed the public to make Ramagundam Nava Nirmana public meeting to be attended by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on May 8 in Ramagundam constituency.

Speaking at a press conference held at the MLA's camp office at Ramagundam on Saturday, he said that in Ramagundam constituency every householder received a welfare scheme. The constituency will stand as a compass for the development of Telangana State.

During the Telangana Movement, KTR said that Ramagundam constituency has to develop and he had marched for 10 kilometres. The eyes of the poor people were filled with joy after the Telangana formation and the first election.

A medical college has been set up in Ramagundam constituency. An Industrial Park IT Park has been sanctioned to create employment for the youth. Senior Civil Judge Court and Sub-Registrar offices would be allotted to the industrial area as per the wishes of the people, the MLA said. Minister Rama Rao would lay the foundation stone for Industrial Park IT Park , new building of Police Commissioner and would launch other development works along with the unveiling of a pylon.

Public in large numbers has to attend the Ramagundam Nava Nirmana Sabha and support the KCR government for the development achieved by the Ramagundam constituency. MLA called upon workers, farmers, traders, intellectuals, activists, party followers and people from all walks of life to make the RamagundamNavatirman Sabha a success.

City Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Nadipelli Abhishek Rao, BRS State Leader Mool Vijaya Reddy ZPTC Amula Narayana Leaders PT Swami Todeti Shankar Gaud DeetiBalarajuNadipelliMuralidhar Rao Madasu Ramamurthy Parlapalli Ravi JV Raju Narayanadasu were present in this press conference. Maruti Injapuri Naveen Tirupati Naik Corporator Pamukuntla Bhaskar Co Option Members CherukuBuchi Reddy Vanga Srinivas, PACS Chairman Mamidala Prabhakar and others participated in the press meet.