Peddapalli: Police carry out crime reconstruction scene of lawyer couple murder

The investigation in the murder of the lawyer couple is underway by the police who is all set to carry out the crime reconstruction scene of the murder of lawyer

couple.

The police took the four accused in their custody to the place where they conducted recce before the murder to reconstruct the crime scene. The accused

conducted recce at Manthani court, registration office and Ambedkar Chowk. Later, the accused were taken to the place where they hacked the couple.

The arrested -- Kunta Srinu, A. Kumar and Chiranjeevi explained to the police how they had killed the couple.

High court practising lawyers Vamana Rao and Nagamani were killed in the broadday light on February 17 while they were proceeding to Hyderabad after

attending a case in the Manthani court.