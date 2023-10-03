Peddapalli: Police create Guinness Record with mega blood donation camp

Peddapalli: As part of community policing, a mega blood donation camp was organised here on Monday at the Government ITI College ground under the leadership of Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari to mark the Gandhi Jayanti.

The blood donation camp created Guinness record and entered into International Wonder Book of Records. Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with MP Venkatesh Neta, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari, and DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and inagurated the programme.

On this occasion, the CP said that the team of Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, ACP Edla Mahesh, CIs, SIs and staff went to every village within the limits of their respective police stations and created awareness encouraging everyone to donate blood.

The mega blood donation camp organised with 6,500 people and collected 6,166 units of blood with the help of Red Cross Society and donated the same to 20 district government blood banks, other blood banks to help the many thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and dengue patients in the State who are in dire need of blood.

The CP congratulated Pedpadalli Zone police officials for organising such a great event.

Red Cross Society officials have been with the police for a week and have cooperated very well to make the programme a success. Young men and women came forward from faraway places and participated enthusiastically in the blood donation camp, she said.

Minister Eshwar said that under the leadership of CP Rajeshwari it was a great idea to organise a blood donation camp with 6,500 people creating a record. Donating blood is equal to donating life, and young people, who know the value of life and blood, donate blood, he said.

MLA Manohar Reddy said that it is great that 50 to 100 youths, women and students from each village came to donate blood. MP Venkatesh Netagaru said that conducting such a great ideal blood donation camp is really a wonderful program and appreciated Peddapally DCP, ACP, CI, SI congratulated the staff for conducting a good program under the leadership of CP Rajeshwari.

Library Chairman Raghuveer Singh Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, ACPs Edla Mahesh, Tula Srinivas Rao, Tirupati Reddy, Mohan, CI, SI RIs, Police personnel, Special Party personnel and many others participated.