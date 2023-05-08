Peddapalli: Pradani Narendra Modi has become spokesperson of Adani says KT Rama Rao

Peddapalli : Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for not doing enough for the people, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Narendra Modi has become spokesman of Adani and handing over the country’s wealth to the businessman.

Modi had claimed that he would double the wealth of farmers but doubled their troubles and LPG price has increased due to Modi’s incompetence, Rama Rao said.

He participated in Ramagundam Nava Nirmana Sabha at Godavarikhani Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Modi failed to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay should demand the Centre to give Rs 10, 000 per acre to rain-hit farmers in the state, he said.

The Minister sought to know why four coal blocks were not given to Singareni in the nomination mode. Centre is adopting one policy for Telangana and another policy for Gujarat. If Modi is honest, the State’s coal blocks should be given to SCCL.

The Minister added that CM KCR kept every promise given to Singareni workers. The Singareni workers were no different from the soldiers on the borders. The role of the Singareni workers during the Telangana movement was unforgettable.

After Telangana became a reality, 19,260 workers were recruited in Singareni, increased the retirement age and increased the bonus from 18 percent to 27, he said. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander followed the footsteps of KCR since 2001. Rs 300 crore of development works executed in Ramagundam constituency. MLA Chander always worked to address the problems of the people of Ramagundam, KTR noted. The CM granted a medical college to Ramagundam with the efforts of Chander. CM KCR has a special love for this region. CM KCR also reminded about this area on the inauguration day of the Secretariat, Rama Rao said.

Sanctioning of the industrial park for Ramagundam would be taken up in two months. With the cooperation of CM KCR, there have been major changes in Singareni which has become the ideal for Coal India.

Through the Kaleshwaram project, CM has decided to give water to 45 lakh acres. The situation before the advent of Telangana should be observed by the people today. There was no electricity, no water, now there is 24 hours electricity, Mission Bhagiratha water is coming to every house. Without the BRS, Congress and BJP leaders would not have positions in their parties. Revanth Reddy is asking for one chance, he should be ashamed to ask, don’t believe the leaders who failed to help farmers for the past 55 years, the Minister noted.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Koppula Ishwar, Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Whip Banu Prasada Rao, Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Korukanti Chander, Diwakar Rao, Dasari Manohar Reddy and others were present.