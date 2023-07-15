Peddapalli: SC Corporation chief lauds Dalit Bandhu

Peddapalli: State SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme has been helping Dalits achieve economic progresss.

He visited the automobile spare parts & oil shop set up under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Peddakalvala village of Peddapalli mandal on Friday. The beneficiary Mallesh, explained to the chairman that the standard of living has improved due to the opening of an automobile spare parts shop with the assistance received under the Dalitbandhu scheme.

Mallesh said that he used to work as a shop worker in the past earning Rs 5, 000 per month, now he was earning up to Rs 30, 000 per month. He said that he will be indebted to CM KCR for the rest of his life for starting a wonderful scheme like Dalit Bandhu for Dalits.

Later, SC Corporation Chairman told reporters that Ambedkar had done good by providing rights to the Dalit community through the Constitution and similarly, CM KCR had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the economic development of the Dalit community. He said that the Dalits are the poorest in the country, with the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh provided by the State government, the Dalits who used to be cleaners and workers are now becoming owners.

Earlier, Srinivas visited Sultanabad mandal and inspected the units of three beneficiaries in the mandal. At Sultanabad MPDO office he distributed two tractors under Dalit Bandhu scheme and one Ashok Leyland vehicle to beneficiaries.

Kalvala Sampath of Dubba Palli village, Dasari Sampath of Gattepalli village and Kovvampally Srinivas of Bhupatipur village in the mandal said that their income has increased from the units allocated to them under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

SC Corporation ED, Madhusudhan Sharma, Executive Officer P. Ravikumar Rao and others were present.