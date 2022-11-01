Peddapalli: Singareni worker hurt during coal mine works

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker, R Ravi Kumar, was injured in an accident in the 11 A incline coal mine at Godavarikhani, Ramagundam-II, on Tuesday.

The incident took place after an air blast around 3 am. Five miners were working at the spot at time of the incident.

While the fitter Ravi Kumar (34) sustained a head injury, the other four persons managed to escape without any injuries. Officials shifted the injured miner to the Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Trade union leaders alleged that the air blast incident occurred as mine officials failed to take safety measures.