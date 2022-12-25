Peddapalli: State-level archery competition held at Alphores e-Techno school

Peddapalli: Assistant Commissioner of Police S Sarangapani said that archery has a special place in his heart and that it is a very special sport among the sports selected for national-level competitions.

Mallareddy, E Sanjeeva Reddy, administrators of Alphores Educational Institutions, Peddapalli, along with State secretary of Telangana Archery Association, district presidents, district secretary and other representatives attended the State-level archery competition which was organised at Alphores E-Techno School, Kothapally. Later, they congratulated and introduced the athletes who came from different districts.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that archery is an important event in the world of sports and many people take special interest in the sport. They opined that the perceptive power and analytical tendency of the participants and viewers of these sports is very great. It is said that many people in the country and abroad show enthusiasm for this sport and perform various performances and participate in competitions conducted at various levels and learn their procedures.

They said that it is very gratifying thing to give a lot of attention to sports in educational institutions and the students under the leadership of Narender Reddy have been performing brilliantly in the national-level competitions for past few years and won the highest number of gold medals and stood first, which is a proof of their sportsmanship.

V Mallareddy, administrator of the Honorary Guest School, said that archery is a very ancient and traditional sport. Describing that Ekalavya not only mastered archery without anyone's help and Guru's guidance, but also became a great definition of archery, he said that every athlete should take inspiration from them and master the sport. He said that this sport, which originated in our country, is gaining prominence abroad and is a source of pride for the country's sports sector. The spirit and shooting style displayed by the players mesmerised the peers and many of the players emerged victorious in the thrilling competition and were selected for the upcoming national level competitions.

Recurve: Under-9 Boys – G Karthik, B Varshit, Lohit Verma, K Vihanraj and E Chandraneel. Recurve: Under-9 Girls – B Snigda, K Lishita, P Kanti Sadhana, K Adhyavarma, D Sanvi. Compound: Under-9 Boys – Rohan Ekalavya, Varshit HYNP Reddy, Rithik Gubba. Compound: Under-9 Girls – R Srihita, Yam Suharshini, CH Srinetra, G Sadiksha, Yam Sannibha. Recurve: Under-14 Boys – P Divyanksai, Yam Anudeep, A Kaushik Yadav, A Rohit Reddy, Ys Varun. Recurve: Under-14 Girls – T Asrita, P Intimate, Yam Akshaya, B Indu, P Pranati.