Peddapally: Rahul Gandhi sees Congress tsunami

Peddapally : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that there will be a Congress tsunami in Telangana polls dislodging the BRS government in the state. “Soon after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government will take up caste census, besides implementing the assured six guarantees,” he said.

Speaking at a rally Peddapally, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are coming to power in the state and the Congress government will take up caste census. Also, after coming to power at the Centre, the Congress will take up the same across the country.”

He said he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the data of the caste census done by the Congress earlier. “Neither the Prime Minister nor Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are in favour of such census,” he claimed. The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government had ignored the BCs in the core team of bureaucrats and the 3 officers who are there were given insignificant assignments. “I had asked the Prime Minister regarding this as he claims to be the champion of OBCs. He spoke for about one and half hour in Parliament but did not come up with an answer,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about the issues in Telangana, the Congress leader said the Congress government would not allow any move to privatise the Singareni coal mines. “Modi wants to hand it over to Adani. But the Congress has been resisting it,” he claimed.

The Congress had given five ‘poll guarantees’ ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections and fulfilled those promises, Rahul said, adding that his party would similarly implement all six guarantees announced for Telangana as soon as it forms the government in the state.

Responding to KCR’s comments that there are no funds for the schemes (guarantees), Rahul said, “KCR ji, it will not be your government but a government of the people. We will take out that money which is going into your pocket today and give it to the people.”