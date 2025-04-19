Pembi block achieves good rank on national level

Nirmal: Pembi block in district, which was selected as part of the Aspirational Blocks Programme, has been ranked 4th at the national level and 2nd in Zone 3, district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said in a statement on Friday. With this, Pembi Block has also won an award of Rs 1 crore for its development. It is a matter of great pride, she said, adding that these rankings were possible based on performance indicators in 40 sectors, including key sectors such as education, medicine, health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and basic infrastructure.

The Aspiration Block Program also played a key role in improving the performance of the Sampoornanath Abhiyan conducted in July 2024.

The Collector congratulated the efforts of Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed, Kishore Kumar, District Officers, Pembi mandal officers, Aspiration Block Programme representative Naveen and the support of the people for this remarkable success.