People affected with BP and Diabetics due to lack of physical activity: Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao said the people are affected with Blood Pressure and Diabeticsdue to lack of physical activity. Minister Harish Rao participated in a program organized at Gandhi Medical College on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day. On this occasion, the families who came forward for organ donation were honoured.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that awareness programs are being conducted through education, women welfare and AYUSH departments. He said that diseases could be controlled through Mission Bhagiratha, Rural Development and Urban Development.

He said eight people can have rebirth with one organ donation. He said that in the past only those with money could afford organ transplant, but now with the special initiative of CM KCR poor also being able to get organ transplant. He said that they are giving Rs. 10 lakhs in Aarogyasri for organ transplantation operation and assured that an organ transplant block will be set up in Gandhi Hospital soon.

He revealed that equipment worth Rs.35 crore will be made available in the next six months. He said that facilities will be provided to compete with private clinics in organ transplantation.

Harish Rao further said that the government will stand by the families of organ donors. He said that currently 3000 people are waiting for organs and opined that a special attention has been paid to the areas where road accidents are more frequent.