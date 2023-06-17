People choose govt hospitals for better treatment, says Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inagurated ‘Telangana Radiology Hub’ installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the Government General Hospital in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

While speaking at a programme organized on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government is giving highest priority to improve healthcare infrastructure in the State and has completely transformed the healthcare sector. He said earlier people used to fear to go to government hospital because of the pathetic condition, however, today the healthcare has improved drastically and people are readily coming to government hospital for treatment.

“Before formation of Telangana, the Mahbubnagar Government General Hospital was full of stench, there used to be not even 20 deliveries in a month. Earlier there was only one pharmacist, one lab technician, 25 nurses and 30 workers.

But after formation of new state of Telangana we have taken various steps to improve healthcare infrastructure, today the government hospital is having 37 pharmacists, 44 lab workers 250 nurses and large number of workers working in the hospital. There are large number of oxygen beds including ICU beds have been installed in the hospital providing advanced medical services to the people during emergencies, “said the Minister.

Adding further the minister said that the Telangana Radiology hub is built with the most advanced technology at a cost of one crores.