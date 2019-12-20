People get credit for beautiful Bodhan: MLA Shakeel Amer

Bodhan: The credit of making Bodhan a beautiful town goes to the people of the town, who are keeping it clean and green, stated MLA Shakeel Amer.



On Friday, he checked all the developmental works going on in the town on a bike.

Advising the municipal officials and contractors to complete the development works, the MLA told them that he will not allow them to sleep until the works are completed. He asked the merchants and petty vendors, who has to face problems due to the beautification works, to cooperate with the officials. In addition to the funds already sanctioned, another Rs one crore was sanctioned for the works, the MLA informed.

He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Swami Nayak, TRS leaders Sarath Reddy, Surya Prakash Reddy, Suryakanth, Rajak and others during his inspection drive.