Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

People get credit for beautiful Bodhan: MLA Shakeel Amer

People get credit for beautiful Bodhan: MLA Shakeel Amer
Highlights

The credit of making Bodhan a beautiful town goes to the people of the town, who are keeping it clean and green, stated MLA Shakeel Amer.

Bodhan: The credit of making Bodhan a beautiful town goes to the people of the town, who are keeping it clean and green, stated MLA Shakeel Amer.

On Friday, he checked all the developmental works going on in the town on a bike.

Advising the municipal officials and contractors to complete the development works, the MLA told them that he will not allow them to sleep until the works are completed. He asked the merchants and petty vendors, who has to face problems due to the beautification works, to cooperate with the officials. In addition to the funds already sanctioned, another Rs one crore was sanctioned for the works, the MLA informed.

He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Swami Nayak, TRS leaders Sarath Reddy, Surya Prakash Reddy, Suryakanth, Rajak and others during his inspection drive.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top