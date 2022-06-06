People happy with Modi regime: Galla

Khammam: People of all sections and communities are happy under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP party district president Galla Satyanaryana.

Participating in the door-to-door campaign on the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in the last 8 years in Wyra on Sunday, Galla stressed the need for party leaders and activists to reach the programmes to the people. A programme would be concluded on June 15 and party leaders should fan out across the district, he insisted.

Galla said the NDA government developed the country like never before in the last 8 years in all aspects. He listed the schemes of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amruth, Har Ghar Jal, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Bima Yojana, E-nam markets, soil health cards, Kisan Credit Cards, Mission Indradhannush, Make in India, Khelo India etc., on the occasion. The BJP leader said that the people were impressed by the Modi government services during the outbreak of Covid in the country. Vaccination drive was organised across the country and made successful in a limited period.

Party leaders Shyam Rathode, N Ravi Kumar, R Pradeep, M Saraswathi, V Srinivas Rao, N Praveen, B Naresh, V Laxmaiah, Bhadraiah, Gopalakrishna and others participated in the programme.