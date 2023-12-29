Live
Just In
People have right to know about misuse of funds in building projects: Sridhar Babu
Ministers Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the barrage
Hyderabad: Minister Sridhar Babu said that he has no personal grudge against anyone. A group of five Ministers inspected the Medigadda barrage constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project on Friday. Ministers Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the barrage.
After that Sridhar Babu said that people should know what happened in the Kaleshwaram project built with public money. He said that even though they have three barrages, it is of no use. It is causing problems for drinking and irrigation water. He said that it is known that pillars are sagging at Medigadda. Bubbles are coming in Annaram and Sundilla barrages. In this order, we need to know what happened in relation to these projects.