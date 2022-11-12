People of Telangana has always supported BJP: PM Modi

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister on Saturday said expressed happiness over addressing the parting workers, activists and leaders. Modi said that he is proud of all the saffron parties for staying strong and facing all the atrocities by the ruling party in the State. Without uttering the TRS word, he said some people pretended to fight for Telangana and also came to power but forgot to develop the State. He said that the people of Telangana had always stood with people and recalled that the when the BJP was at critical state and had only two seats in the Parliament out of which one seat was from Hanumakonda. He said that when the darkness rises in the State there blooms the lotus and people will fight against the dictatorial ruling in the State.

He said that the ruling party in the State follows the superstition for every work they do or if they want to appoint a Minister or remove a Minister from the Cabinet.

He said that the people of Telangana wants to remove the Parivar rule and bring in BJP rule which keeps public first and doe not tolerate family rule.

He informed that the people are eagerly waiting to vote BJP to power in the State. He also said that the people of country and the State are observing on how they (TRS) are ruling and it is not far that the family-rule will be dethrone. He said that the corruption and family-rule are the main enemies for development. He called on all the workers of the party to go every village booth and help the people get all the benefits sanctioned by the Central government.

Referring to TRS, he said people has prepared a dictionary of bad words to target PM Modi and they don't have any other things than scolding the Prime minister. He asked the party workers to not get bothered of other parties scolding him but enjoy them during the evening times while having a chai.

'People keep asking me whether I am not tired, for instance, I was in Delhi yesterday morning, then I was in Karnataka, then headed to Tamil Nadu, then to Andhra Pradesh and now I am in Telangana. I said to them that the people who are scolding me and that is turned into energy by the grace of God.'

He said let them scold Modi, let then find new words to scold Modi and even the BJP but they (TRS) should not scold the public and warned that the they would face dire consequences.

If any development is going to take place or the farmers in the State is going to get benefitted by the government by scolding both Modi and the BJP, then go ahead and scold us, said PM Modi.