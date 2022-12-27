People of TS deprived of Central schemes due to KCR: Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP Dr K Laxman on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government deprives people of the State by not releasing matching grants of its share in the implementation of Central schemes in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the participation in Rajya Sabha debates has given him new experience despite the opposition members trying to create hurdles. But, there were meaningful discussions held. Unlike in the State Assembly, opportunities have been given to the members from all parties to take part in the house proceedings, he added.

He said that he could get answers to 15 out of 50 questions he had raised during the recent winter session of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha. Expressing happiness over becoming a voice for both the Telugu states in Rajya Sabha, he said, he had got the opportunity to highlight how the Central schemes have been rebranded and Central scheme funds have been diverted.

Besides, raising the problems faced by the power utilities in Telangana and encroachment of the lands of HMT and other public sector undertakings, and the diversion of Prime Minister Awas Yojana's funds by the State government. He got written replies to 15 of his questions, he said.

Similarly, he has also raised the issue of including Valmiki, Boya and Madhesi communities in the list of SCs. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing justice to even smaller communities, Chief Minister had let down STs by increasing reservations in proportionate to their population in the State.

Dr Laxman said that he had got the opportunity how funds provided under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MNREGA) have been misused allocating the works under the scheme to the contractors.

He lashed at CM KCR for depriving the benefits of the Central schemes to various sections in the state. Dr Laxman said CM KCR's government has let down farmers by not implementing the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana and the non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat health coverage left many families affected by COVID. Following the pressure mounted by BJP and the people, the state government announced implementing the Ayushman Bharat. But, did not give proper guidelines for its implementation, he rued.

The centre had provided Rs 250 crore for SC students' scholarships but the state has not given its share and deprived them of receiving scholarships. Government hostels continue to suffer from incidents of food poisoning, and the Centre sanctioned a Sainik School near Warangal but to date, the State government has not provided land for the same. The State has not implemented establishing the Ranji Gond museum despite the Centre providing Rs 15 crore in 2018. Not providing funds by the State government hit the implementation of the RRR project. The State has raised Rs 5 lakh crore in loans, much above the FRBM limits by establishing public corporations. Yet it has no funds to release matching grants to the implementation of the Central schemes beneficial to various sections in the state, he said.