People ready to corner CM KCR says DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that people of the State were ready to corner Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his upcoming district visits.

In a statement here on Sunday, she took strong exception to the call given by the CM to take out rallies from Monday (December 20) protesting against the decision of the Central government to not to buy paddy from farmers of the State. She alleged that KCR was trying to mislead farmers on the issue even though the Centre had already made it clear that it would buy paddy.

Aruna alleged that the CM was encouraging farmers to commit suicides by delaying the process of paddy procurement from them. She made it clear that people of the State were smart and they would not believe KCR's fraudulent statements.