People resolute to end BRS regime: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed on Friday that people ‘are vexed with undemocratic ways of BRS president and CM K Chandrashekar Rao and decided to end it in this election.

In an ‘open’ letter to KCR, he said democracy in the State has become ornamental in your dictatorship rule. It has become popular that KCR will not hear anyone. “During the separatist agitation you have visited offices of all parties; now you are trying to wipe out the existence of the very parties. Was it not the fact that representatives of civil society, unemployed, employees, workers, students, youth, educated and intellectuals were kept at a distance. Mincing no words and terming CM an egoistic with dictatorial attitude, he said, “Like Hiranyakashyap in Puranic literature, you feel that you are everything and people will listen to whatever you say without questioning, and disregard if questioned.”

Similarly, the media, which the BRS chief had liked during the agitation had to censure him for threatening to bury it 10 ft deep as they were critical. The Dharna Chowk, a voice for the voiceless and representing democratic values was closed by him, said Reddy.

‘Everyone is being forced to fall in line by using every possible method. “Whatever CM thinks has become thought of people; whatever he does is only for the public welfare,” he charged.

“Pragathi Bhavan has become the modern residency of Nizams. What happened to ‘Praja Darbars’ that were held in the past for the public? How the public has to meet their CM? Can even ministers and MLAs meet you without any problem? Where is Bangaru Telangana?” he asked.’It took 10 years for the public to understand the CM’s real nature’.

He also pointed out how pictures of KCR have appeared in rocky sculptures of Yadadri and were removed when there was public outcry. ‘People are getting ready to teach a less to BRS and KCR’.