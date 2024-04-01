People should not come out unless it is urgent, said Nagar Kurnool Collector Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Uday Kumar said that since the temperature has increased in Nagar Kurnool district, everyone should take adequate precautions to avoid getting sunburn, District Collector Uday Kumar said that a review meeting was held with Constituency Special Officers, RWS Engineers, Mandal Special Officers, Divisional Panchayat Officers, MPDOs and MPOs at the collector's conference hall on Monday.

On this occasion, Collector Uday Kumar said that children under five years old, adults above 60 years old people should not come out unless it is urgent, employment guarantee workers should complete their work within 12 hours, since April and May summer is more intense, people should not go out from 12 noon to 4 pm. Do not turn around and use umbrella and cap in case of emergency.

He said that water should be taken more, ORS packets should be made available, APM, POs and field staff should be given adequate training, he said that a wide spread campaign should be conducted in the villages against sunburn, if anyone gets sunburned, they should be immediately taken to the government hospital and given treatment, awareness programs should be organized for women's association groups. , workers should be made to work from 7 am to 11 am, doctors should be available in PHC sub centers to make 108 vehicles available at all times to make Anganwadi teachers aware of sun stroke.