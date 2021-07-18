People vexed with TRS government: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: People in Huzurabad would not support the cheap politics being played by the ruling TRS, stated former Minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election, Eatala Rajender.

While addressing the BJP district chief functionaries' meeting held at Challur village of Veenavanka mandal in the district on Saturday, in the wake of Huzurabad by-elections, he said he had worked hard for people in the constituency as a Minister, as an MLA and during Telangana statehood movement.

People were hating the demoralised politics of TRS and such acts were not the things that those who have people's support would do. Fearing defeat in the bye-election the TRS leadership was misusing the power to influence the voters, Rajender said.

The Modi government was maintaining social justice and that was why 27 OBCs have been given a place in the Union Cabinet. The BJP was the only party that adhered to social justice, he asserted.

The population of SCs was around 16 to 17 per cent in Telangana, yet there was no major place given to them. The leaders of the communities that make up only 0.5 per cent of the castes in the State were in majority in the government, Rajender explained. The BJP cadres would not be afraid of attacks by the government.

The people of Telangana would not lose their self-respect in any situation. Activists must work with patience and forbearance, he suggested.

MLAs Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Bodige Shobha, BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and others were present.