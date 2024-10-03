People vow to follow in footsteps of Mahatma

Mahatma’s life a great inspiration’

Gadwal: District Collector B M Santosh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, acknowledging him as the great leader who achieved freedom and rights to India through non-violence and Satyagraha.

On the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Collector offered floral tributes at Gandhi’s statue located at the Old Bus Stand, as well as at Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue on Rajiv Marg, on Wednesday. He described Mahatma Gandhi was a warrior who fought for India’s independence through peaceful means, adhering to the principles of non-violence and satyagraha. Gandhi’s life and thoughts serve as an inspiration to all, he said and urged everyone to follow the path of non-violence, truth, and love in line with Gandhi’s ideals.

The Collector also participated in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the District Collectorate and Zilla Parishad offices. RDO Ramachander, Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, and others attended the event.

Remembering Gandhi

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation at his portrait at the SP office. Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad praised the intelligence and strategies of Gandhi, which led to India’s independence, and honored his contributions. Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, RI Jagan, RSI Ghaus Pasha, and around 40 police personnel participated in the event.

Apostle of non-violence

FormerZP Chairperson and Congress Gadwal Constituency in-charge Sarithamma, along with Municipal Chairman B S Keshav, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. She Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma emphasized that Gandhi sacrificed his life for the nation’s freedom through his non-violent resistance through Satyagraha, Keshav highlighting Gandhi’s use of non-violence and peace to oust British rule from India. He urged the youth to remain committed to working for a brighter future

Tributes paid to Gandhi, Shastri

Wanaparthy: Pebbairtown and mandal Congress leaders organised a function to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 120th birth anniversary of 2nd Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

They paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s portrait installed in the local Subhash Chowrasta and hailed his services and for giving ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan. Later, they went to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the 9th ward and offered floral tributes

A large number of Congress workers participated in the programme.

Gandhiji’s Jayanti celebrated grandly

Gadwal: The Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations were held at the Alampur Market Yard. Chairman Bingi Doddi Doddappa remarked that Mahatma Gandhi, through his path of non-violence, truth, and peace, led India to independence and remains an unforgettable figure in history. He highlighted how the Congress party, led by Gandhi and Nehru to achieve national unity and integrity, continues to uphold those ideals. Doddappa attributed this long-standing success to the party’s adherence to Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence.

Doddappa added that Gandhi believed that the prosperity of villages was key to the country’s overall development. He concluded by encouraging every Congress worker to strive for the realization of Gram Swaraj, stating that when villages become self-reliant, the nation will achieve all-around growth. The event was attended by Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, Market Yard Directors Shanagapalli Rukmananda Reddy, and Srikant, and others.

Gandhiji & Shastri’s contributions hailed

Gadwal: The155th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and the 120th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, were commemorated at the district police office on Wednesday.

District SP T Srinivas Rao hailed Gandhi was a firm believer in the principles of truth and non-violence, which he considered powerful tools to achieve any goal. He emphasised that Gandhi’s commitment to truth and non-violence set an example for humanity worldwide. The SP also noted that Gandhi unified extremists and moderates to achieve success in India’s independence movement.

Speaking about Lal Bahadur Shastri, the SP praised him for coining the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” highlighting the importance of soldiers and farmers. As India’s second Prime Minister, Shastri was recognised for providing transparent and effective governance.







