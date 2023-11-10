People want ‘Ache Din,’ says Chintala Ramachandra Reddy

Chintala Ramachandra Reddy is a strong BJP leader who had risen from grass root level. His concerted efforts over years to gain hold over the Khairtabad Assembly constituency which was the strong hold of Congress party and was represented by P Janardhan Reddy who pulled off for 30 years made him emerge as a powerful leader in the constituency.



He joined RSS at the age of 12 and has ever since been an active member. His political journey as a leader started with becoming the president of BJP’s Greater Hyderabad unit. Later, he contested from Khairatabad. Reddy is a polytechnical diploma holder who later started his own business and along with it took up social activities.

He played a key role in forming 997 self-help groups. Besides, ensuring women in his constituency and got them LPG connections under Ujwala Yojana.

Though he lost the elections in 2009, in 2014, Chintala won the Khairtabad seat by a margin of 20,846 (14.49%) votes. He secured 36.91% of the total votes polled. Though he had several initiatives to his credit, in 2018 elections, he lost to Danam Nagender of BRS. Danam polled 63,068 votes and Reddy stood as runner up with 34,666 votes. It appeared that the electors wanted a change and someone who could strike a balance between the middle class and elitist.

This time again, Reddy is up for a tough battle. The BJP leader feels that the constituency was neglected during the last five years and problems like overflowing sewerage particularly during monsoon etc have not been fixed and people complain that they had hardly seen the MLA during last five years and want a change, he claims.

Ramachandra Reddy is known for launching a major initiative of Gudi-Badi (Temple and School) in Khairatabad Assembly Constituency when he was the MLA. As part of the initiative, 10,600 schoolchildren were provided with uniforms, bags, shoes and books and even digital classrooms in the schools were set up.

This initiative according to him ensured the empowerment of government schools with assistance and modern and sustainable amenities for children of government schools.

He also took up construction of 200 temples in the constituency. Chintala was in the forefront of extending essential commodities and food to the poor and needy during COVID-19 in the Khairatabad constituency. He promises to be with the people and ensure that it was well developed.