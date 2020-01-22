People want change, ready to defeat TRS in Karimnagar: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: People are ready to give power to BJP and want change for the development of Karimnagar city, said MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.



The MP participated vigorously on the final day of election campaign by visiting several divisions in support of BJP candidates since morning 7 am to evening 5 pm covering maximum colonies in the Karimnagar city. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karimnagar city is lagging behind in terms of development during the reign of TRS.

The MP alleged that people are vexed with TRS by seeing a lot of corruption which is going under its rule. They boasted that Rs100 crore were spent on the development when there are no signs of any development in the city, he added.

They even looted the public money which was sanctioned by the Central government in the name of Smart City project. Just for painting the Kaman, the TRS leaders spent Rs 23 crore and claimed the money. By this one can understand how much the corruption rampant in the TRS government, he pointed out.





The developmental works under the Smart project in all most all the cities across the country were completed long before, then why the works are pending in Karimnagar city, he questioned.

The BJP is going to win maximum divisions in the municipal elections which are going to be held on January 24 and going to grab the Mayor post of Karimnagar municipal corporation.

With fear of defeat, the TRS leaders are trying to threatening the opposition parties' candidates. The people must utilise their voting right to dethrone the TRS party from power, he appealed.