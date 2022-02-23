People want to see KCR as PM: Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy on Tuesday said that people across the country want Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to be the Prime Minister so that India can become a comprehensive and "Bangaru Bharath".

The Minister unveiled the statues of 'Veeranari' Chakli Ailamma at the Velpur mandal and Padigel village. Similarly, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge, CC roads, drainages and other development works in Peddavagu.

Prashant Reddy asked the people to support KCR government, which is carrying out large-scale welfare and development programmes in Telangana like nowhere else in the country.

The Minister said that the country is always abuzz with the welfare schemes and development programes being implemented by Chief Minister KCR. He recalled that the sarpanchs from 14 villages in Maharashtra had submitted a petition to CM KCR seeking their inclusion in Telangana. The Raichur MLA in the State of Karnataka also demanded his State government to replicate the welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana and also merge his constituency with TS, the Minister said.

The TRS government is credited with building Kaleswaram as the largest multipurpose project in the world in just three years. Apart from this, the State government is providing safe drinking water to one crore families through Mission Bhagiratha by installing taps in their houses, said Prashant Reddy.

He said the KCR government had made it possible what was even not possible for the developed countries. "That is why delegations from all over the world are visiting Telangana to observe the development and welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana and are amazed at the progress made here", Prashant said.

In fact, Telangana is on the path of progress with support pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity for agriculture, KCR Kit, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and many other welfare schemes like no other State in the country. Minister Prashant Reddy expressed his delight that Telangana stands as the number one State in any field. That is why the people are strongly expressing their desire for the development in Telangana to take place across the country, he said.

Prashant Reddy called on the people to recognise these facts and stand by their government and help Telangana become more developed. He urged the Congress and BJP leaders to speak the facts and contribute to the development of the State.

Ailamma's bravery

Minister Vemula on Tuesday unveiled the statues of revolutionary laundress Chakli Ailamma installed in Velpur and Padigel villages. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vemula praised Ailamma's bravery. He said that he was very happy to unveil the statues of the brave laundress Ailamma who continued to fight against the tyranny of the aristocracy. The Minister said it was a credit to Ailamma that the oppressed community held guns in their hands and roared at the aristocracy.

Ailamma distributed 40 acres of land to cultivate crops to poor people. The Minister lauded Ailamma's bravery in expelling a hundred people along with her four sons, as the aristocracy sent hundreds of followers to force Ailamma to reap the harvest. In her fighting spirit, she said, the communists initiated a land struggle, seizing 90 acres of land from the aristocracy and distributed it to the poor. Local representatives and officials of various departments attended the programme.