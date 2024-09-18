People’s governance restored in Dec last: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy justified the government’s decision to name September 17 as ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam,’ saying that they felt that just as Telangana got freedom from the shackles of slavery of Nizam’s tyrannical rule 76 years ago, people’s governance was restored in the state in December 2023.

The CM said this decision was not to appease any party and no politics were involved. Quoting distinguished Telangana poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu who penned the famous poem “Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena,” said noted poets and writers on one side and armed fighters fought against Nizam's tyrannical rule and liberated Telangana on the historical day of September 17, 1948. Revanth Reddy said it is not a fight against one region, one caste and one particular area. The entire nation revolted against the Nizam for freedom and self-respect. Telangana symbolises sacrifice. Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah is the pioneer of those sacrifices.

Komaraiah sacrificed his entire life for armed struggle, he said. Revanth said the armed struggle fighters never gave up despite losing everything in the pursuit of achieving the goal.

The CM utilised this occasion to list out the state government’s initiatives to youth and women and what it had done since it came to power. He took potshots at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his criticism over his frequent Delhi visits. Revanth said he is not a “farmhouse Chief Minister” and has no ego to go to the national capital to get the state’s due shares from the Centre. He said the government has taken up setting right the financial situation and implementation of the six poll guarantees as challenges.

Revanth Reddy said the state government is working to put in order the state’s economy by trying to restructure debts which are pegged at nearly Rs 7 lakh crore and by plugging revenue leakages.

He said, “We are trying hard to get every penny that is due to us from the Centre. In that regard, I have been to Delhi several times and met the union ministers, including the prime minister, and submitted memoranda. I am not going to Delhi for my personal work,” the CM said.

Reddy said Telangana is moving forward with a two-pronged strategy for youth development even as strict measures are being followed to control and eradicate drugs. He reiterated that the government has set up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to free lakes from those who have illegally occupied them and said there are no political motives behind the creation of the agency, but only a commitment to protect nature.