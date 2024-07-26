‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’

Hyderabad : The State government re-asserted on Thursday that it was on the way to finding a permanent resolution on Dharani based on the study being conducted by the Dharani committee, formed to resolve issues that cropped up in the wake of the portal’s constitution during the previous regime. Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said a total of 1.79 lakh grievances were resolved out of 3.49 lakh applications. “As per our assurance to the people, the government has constituted a committee to study the problems that arose due to Dharani. As per the recommendations of the committee, in the first phase, a special drive for the resolution of grievances was taken up,” he said. This drive was conducted from March 1 to 15 this year under the supervision of the district collectors. A total of 2,26,740 applications were pending as of March 1, while 1,22,774 were received during the drive, taking the total to 3,49,514. Since March 1, a total of 1,79,143 grievances have been resolved. Bhatti said, “We have brought in 10 informative modules pertaining to 35 types of transactions in the Dharani portal. These modules will solve the field-level problems to some extent. We are reviewing the status of these grievances with the collectors from time to time. After a complete study by the Dharani committee, a final decision will be taken for a permanent resolution of the problems,” he explained.

The Deputy CM alleged that the previous government had brought in Dharani with the mala fide intention of robbing some rightful owners of their lands.



“The illegalities and errors committed during the feeding of land information on the Dharani portal have resulted in hardships for innumerable numbers of landowners and farmers. All their efforts to get justice went in vain. Due to errors or fraud committed in Dharani, they were unable to sell their land for their needs. They could not meet the expenses for their children’s education, weddings, and other family needs.

