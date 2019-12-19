Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Permissions denied for protests, rallies in Hyderabad

Permissions denied for protests, rallies in Hyderabad
Highlights

The Hyderabad police have denied all the protests and marches across the city as student unions and political parties decided to protest against the...

The Hyderabad police have denied all the protests and marches across the city as student unions and political parties decided to protest against the CAA and NRC on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, P Viswaprasad said that the Left-wing parties have planned to take out a rally to Public Gardens to Exhibition Ground protesting against the CAA and sought permission for the rally to the DCP. However, the police denied permission.

CPI and its affiliates have called for the protests along with the TJS chief Kondandaram on Wednesday.

The permission also denied for student unions from the University of Hyderabad, Osmania, EFLU and several other central and state universities had also planned to take out rallies from the exhibition grounds to the public gardens.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top