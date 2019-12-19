Permissions denied for protests, rallies in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have denied all the protests and marches across the city as student unions and political parties decided to protest against the CAA and NRC on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, P Viswaprasad said that the Left-wing parties have planned to take out a rally to Public Gardens to Exhibition Ground protesting against the CAA and sought permission for the rally to the DCP. However, the police denied permission.

CPI and its affiliates have called for the protests along with the TJS chief Kondandaram on Wednesday.

The permission also denied for student unions from the University of Hyderabad, Osmania, EFLU and several other central and state universities had also planned to take out rallies from the exhibition grounds to the public gardens.