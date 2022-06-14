Permit precautionary vax doses: Harish to Centre

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday urged the Centre to permit administration of precautionary doses of vaccine, stating that 32 lakh doses are about to expire.

Health Minister T Harish Rao participated in the meeting of Health ministers of States with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Nikshay Mitra Campaign, Rashtriya Netra Jyothi Abhiyan, Har Ghar Dastak Campaign -2.0 from the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare office at Vengal Rao Nagar.

He made several requests to the Centre and apprised Mandaviya about the programmes of the State government, like TB eradication, eye-testing, Corona vaccination.

The minister urged the Centre to allow the government to provide precautionary doses to eligible population in the State. There is a stock of 32 lakh vaccine doses available with government and are about to expire. The Centre should allow the government to provide vaccine doses to eligible persons, said Rao.

The vaccine doses can be given to those who have not taken two doses of vaccines so as to control spread of the virus in the wake of increasing cases in the State, he added.

The Centre has so far allowed precautionary doses to people above 60 years. But it allowed private hospitals to administer precautionary doses to people above 18 years of age from April 10 this year.

Rao wanted the Centre to allow eligible persons in the age group of 18-59 years to be administered precautionary doses. He recalled that he had written twice to the Union Health Ministry seeking the precautionary doses.

Explaining the progress of vaccination in the State, Rao said the Har Ghar Dastak programme, which was started on June 3, had achieved vaccination of 1.3 lakh doses. He said the State has completed the first dose of people above 12 years by 104.79 per cent. The second dose was completed by 99.72 per cent. He said the government was checking Corona continuously and taking steps, like increasing testing and RT-PCR tests in the State.

The minister welcomed the Centre's decision to run a programme, called Nikshay Mitra, for eradicating TB and said the government would successfully implement it. The teaching hospitals have been asked to increase cataract operations by providing machinery in district hospitals, he said.