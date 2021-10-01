PET candidates protest at Telangana assembly demanding release of results

Tension prevailed as PET gurukul candidates staged a protest at Telangana assembly demanding the release of results. They tried to lay siege to the assembly but was stopped by the police who arrested them.



The candidates demanded the government to take the PET job postings and announce the results on the orders of the High Court. They alleged that the TSPSC is delaying the announcement of results without implementing the court orders. The candidates also questioned as to why there is a delay in the declaration of job postings despite the completion of certificate verification.

The candidates along with their family members who joined the protest were taken into custody by the police. Earlier, the PET candidates tried to lay siege to the assembly many times demanding the result announcement. The candidates appeared for the Teachers' Recruitment Test (TRT) in 2017 and have not been given the postings yet.