Petition filed in HC to allow Bandi's padayatra

Hyderabad: A Lunch Motion petition was filed in Telangana High Court to permit the BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Padayatra', which has been rejected by the police.

The petition was filed by G Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday alleging that the police is not permitting to continue the Padayatra in Jangaon and Warangal districts, despite given representations.

Counsel for the petitioner N Ramachandra Rao argued that on August 23 a representation had been given to the DGP to permit Praja Sangrama Padayatra.

Ramachandra Rao further alleged that earlier in two 'Padayatras' no written permission was given. The police have given protection for a thousand Kilometers Padayatra for about 100 days.

The petitioner counsel further informed the Court that in earlier two padayatra's the police have given full protection all the way and no untoward incident or law and order problem arised.

There is no law and order problem in the entire rally, these are all apprehensions of the police that law and problem may arise, counsel said.

Justice K Lalitha pointed out that there is no understanding between the petitioner and the police and moreover, there is no coordination.

Further, Justice Lalitha said that as per act, the power vested with the police to regulate the law and order, and the Court cannot assume or presume the matter.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha pointed out that for earlier occasions how the police permitted Padayatra..? What made the police permit the Yatra go on…

Special GP for Home Srikanth Reddy informed the Court that as per faith in the democratic system..

Justice Lalitha said that even in the democratic system, the police are supposed to do the obligatory government services, and when a huge procession is going on, why aren't the police supposed to give permission. What made the police not to permit now, queried Justice Lalitha.

Moreover, Justice Lalitha pointed out the Special GP Srikanth Reddy that without the permission procession was carried out. Further, she queried how many days the procession is going on…

For this, special GP informed the Court that since couple of days the procession was carried out.

So, the Court has to note that no permission is required for Procession, is it.. Justice Lalitha opined.

GP Srikanth Reddy informed that one officer has permitted the procession or else permission must be required.

The procession has not stopped in one place, it's moving forward covering districts.

Spl. GP Srikanth Reddy accepted before the bench that it's true that police bandobast was provided without permission. Now there is law and order problem there, so needs police permission, he said.

When the Court is not concerned with the permission, then what matters the Court not to permit the procession, Justice Lalitha pointed.

GP Srikanth Reddy informed that regarding organisers some cases have been booked and few case details were submitted. Further, he said that some cc footage and photographs are which cannot be shown publicly.

Justice Lalitha directed GP Srikanth Reddy to produce the material before the court on Thursday. For further hearing, the matter adjourned till August 25.