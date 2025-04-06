Petition to HC judge for permanent court building

Khanapur: District Judge Karnakumar Advaryam, along with Khanapur Bar President Mantrarajam Suresh and the executive committee, presented a petition to High Court Judge cum Portfolio Judge Alisetty Lakshminarayana on Saturday, requesting the construction of a permanent court building on the five-acre plot allotted by the government for the court corps in Komaram Bheem Square in Khanapur district.

On Saturday, Judge Lakshminarayana inaugurated the Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Court in Nirmal district center. The representatives explained the difficulties in the private building to the judge, who responded positively and assured that action would be taken. Later, the Khanapur Bar Association felicitated the High Court Judge with a shawl.