Petrol priced at Rs 113.36 per litre in Hyderabad on Saturday

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise in Hyderabad pricing at Rs 113.36 per litre and Rs 106.60 per litre respectively.

During the October month, fuel prices rose in Hyderabad for 10 times in a row. On October 1, petrol was priced at Rs 106 and diesel was Rs 98.39. Fuel prices witnessed a sharp rise for the last few months in the country. However, the prices differ from state to state based on the local taxes.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 114.81 per litre and Rs 105.86 per litre respectively while in Delhi, the petrol price is Rs 108.99 per litre and diesel is Rs 97.72 per litre.