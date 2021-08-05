Petrol prices will be 200 if BJP wins in Huzurabad: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that petrol prices would go up to Rs 200 if the people vote for BJP in the coming Huzurabad Assembly by-poll.

Several BJP and Congress leaders joined the TRS in the presence of the Minister here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that if the people were to elect Eatala Rajender, it would benefit him individually, but if they vote for the TRS, the entire Huzurabad will be benefitted. Petrol prices would go up to Rs 200 and gas cylinder prices may shoot up to Rs 1,500 if BJP wins here, he added. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress and BJP have colluded to affect the chances of the TRS party of winning. He claimed that the Congress was bringing a Dalit candidate from neighbouring constituency to contest in Huzurabad. They have stooped to low level politics by bringing a Dalit candidate only to split Dalit votes. The BJP is also making other Dalit leaders to contest the Huzurabad elections, Rao alleged.

Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders were under the illusion that by making Dalit individuals to contest in the elections, Eatala Rajender would be benefited. Both these parties were unable to digest the fact that all Dalits were with the ruling TRS after the announcement of the scheme, hence indulging in conspiracies, he stated. The Minister also alleged that Eatala Rajender was hiding the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP because he knows that people will recall the petrol prices if they see the PM. If Eatala has confidence, he should get a package of Rs 1,000 crore for Huzurabad, Harish Rao pointed out.

Minister Harish Rao said that because of the policies of PM Modi, the economy of the country was behind a small country like Bangladesh.