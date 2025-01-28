  • Menu
PF awareness programme held

Karimnagar: A PF awareness programme titled Nidhi Apke Nikhat 2.0 was conducted at Apollo Reach, Karimnagar on Monday. Various PF-related is-sues were resolved on the occasion. As part of the initiative under Prayaas Yojana, Pension Payment Order (PPO), copies were distributed to workers retiring this month.

The event was graced by K Srinivas, PF district Enforcement Officer, Dr Naga Satish, Administrative Officer of Apollo Reach hospital, Karimnagar, Anand Patel, HR Sandeep, and the hospital staff.

