Phase-2 of teacher training begins across State

Hyderabad: For the second phase of teacher training that commenced on Tuesday, Telangana Education Department Secretary Dr Yogita Rana convened a virtual meeting to address key aspects of the programme.

Around 89,378 teachers across the State participated in the meeting. The first phase training was held from May 13 to 17. Around 17,771 teachers attended the training and the second phase training will be concluded on May 24. During the meeting, Dr Yogita Rana stated that all teachers should make the best use of this five-day training programme to improve students’ learning outcomes. Every teacher must upgrade their teaching methodologies to suit the times so that public schools can gain the trust and confidence of the community.

The State government is planning to collect details from teachers who are implementing several best practices and soon organise a State level conclave with them. Based on this, a special action plan will be prepared to implement these best practices in all schools across the State and in order to enhance foundational learning standards at the primary level, special focus must be given to the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme.

Instructions have been given to DEOs and training centre in-charges to ensure that all teachers receive necessary facilities and support so that they do not face any inconvenience during the training.