PHCs across Telangana to be brought under CCTV lens

Hyderabad: The government is planning to have CCTV cameras in all primary health Centres across the State, which enables the district collectors to monitor their functioning. This was announced by Health Minister T Harish Rao at a video conference with the district collectors on Monday. He said the government is giving top priority to the education and health sectors. It allocated Rs 11,440 crore in this year's budget, "As never before. Telangana ranks third in the health sector in the country. "Everyone must work together to reach the first place," Rao told officials.



The minister said medical services improved after the formation of Telangana. He asked the collectors to increase monitoring to provide better services to the public. "We are doing work 99 per cent better and one per cent negligence. This brings a bad name. We must see to it that this does not happen," advised Rao.

He said the collectors should ensure there is no shortage of doctors in PHCs. Rao asked them to make surprise visits to know the conditions of PHCs. "Conduct walk-in interviews and appoint doctors in PHCs, he added.

Rao said the government was focusing to reduce C-sections. The collectors should take steps in that direction. "They should audit public and private hospitals. The C-section should be done only when the mother is in danger. Awareness needs to be created in this regard, he said, adding that it would be dangerous for mother and infant because of unnecessary C-sections. The C-sections should be reduced to improve maternal and child health, he stressed.