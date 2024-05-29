Phone Tapping Case: Missing disks in KCR farmhouse?

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Where are the missing hard disks and backup data relating to the phone tapping case? This has become a big issue in state politics now.

The suspicion is that they have been kept at a secret place in the farmhouse of former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

This speculation gained credence as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had gone to Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Formation Day celebrations, in an informal chat with the media said the investigating authorities in the phone tapping case were probing whether the missing hard disks and backup data have been hidden in KCR’s farmhouse.

He said the probe agencies had found that some important data from the hard disks was removed by damaging them. This data can be retrieved only from the backup data. He hinted that the officials suspect that this crucial data was kept in KCR’s farmhouse. However, this issue would be addressed by the probing authorities and neither he nor his government have anything to do with the investigation, he said.

Revanth said he did not review the progress of the case due to poll code and as he was busy in the poll campaign. He said one thing, he can state, was that unlike the previous BRS government, the Congress government does not believe in phone tapping.

Revanth said what was surprising was that the BRS leaders, including K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao who demand that the CBI probe be ordered into every issue were not demanding similar probe regarding this scam.