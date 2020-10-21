PIL against quarry mining in Warangal village

The High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government directing to explain the rationale behind their decision in issuing quarry lease permissions in Chintagattu village of Warangal district (Urban).



The Chief Justice bench hearing public interest litigation filed by U. Veeriah and J.Baswaiah from Chintagattu village, Warangal district alleged that permitting the five private companies to operate and perform mining activities in Chintagattu village, Hasnaparthy mandal, as such quarrying operations are affecting the human habitation and cattle in the area.

Counsel for the petitioners Gadi Praveen Kumar informed the Court that due to heavy quarrying operations by the five private companies (Pujitha Quarry and 4 other companies), is affecting a temple which is located amidst the 5 Acres of land, on which the quarrying operations are going on and sought a stay on the quarrying operations.

However, the standing counsel for the Telangana Pollution Control Board filed a report on the entire issue and further informed the Court that all the five companies have obtained all requisite permissions from the statutory bodies and are performing the quarry operations and the petitioner has not sought any relief regarding the protection of the temple.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan observed that a temple will be adversely affected due to the quarrying operations and it has to be protected. Further, CJ Chauhan directed the State government to inform the Court as to what steps the Government has taken to protect the temple. If that be so, then the mining activities have to be controlled/supervised by the concerned authorities so that the temple does not get affected, CJ stated.

The Court issued notices to all the 5 private companies directing them to file their counter-affidavits to the contentions raised by the petitioner within four weeks.

The matter has been adjourned for four weeks.