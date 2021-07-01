Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting in 12 ULBs

Hyderabad: State government has decided to implement the Energy Efficient Street Lighting systems in urban local bodies in the State and selected 12 Municipalities and Corporations as a pilot project. According to the officials, the government wanted the municipalities to achieve greater energy efficiency and go for replacement of the existing street lights with energy efficient LEDs on pilot basis.



The official said that 12 urban local bodies including five Municipal Corporations and seven municipalities were selected under the pilot project. The ULBs include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Ramagundam and Warangal Corporation. The municipalities include Gajwel Nagara Panchayat, Siddipet Municipality, Siricilla Municipality, Mahabubnagar Municipality, Mancherial Municipality, Nalgonda Municipality and Tandur Municipality.

The municipal commissioners of 12 selected ULBs have been asked to discuss in the standing committee/council meeting on the pilot project of replacement of existing conventional street lights with energy efficient street lights (LED) in the already furnished selected stretches and pass a resolution. Meanwhile the commissioners have been given instructions on the pilot project.

They have been asked to hand over selected stretches to the EESL for the entire agreement period, ensure 100 per cent Electrical Meters in working condition in selected stretches to measure the accurate energy consumption, and replacement damaged cables and junctions boxes if any with immediate effect, ensure 100 per cent glowing of lights in the selected stretches, so as to arrive at accurate energy consumption in that area before replacement with LEDs, extend cooperation with EESL in planning, operation and maintenance during the project period.

As per the agreement, the concerned ULB should pay the monthly electricity bill to the escrow accounts to be opened separately during the agreement period for selected stretches only, ULB should nominate the Electrical Engineer/DE/AE concerned as liaison officer for the pilot project.