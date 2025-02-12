Pink army begins rallying troops for local elections

Bhadrachalam: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has begun mobilising its cadre in preparation for the upcoming local body elections in Bhadrachalam Mandal. Addressing key party leaders at a meeting on Tuesday, BRS constituency in-charge Mane Ramakrishna urged party workers to showcase their strength and remain ready for the electoral battle ahead.

Criticising the ruling Congress government, Ramakrishna claimed that it had failed to fulfil its promises to the people. He asserted that the growing dissatisfaction with the State government would create an opportunity for BRS to reclaim its position.

“The Congress government has miserably failed in implementing its commitments. The people’s frustration with its governance will pave the way for our victory,” he said.

He further stated that the BRS is committed to addressing key issues in Bhadrachalam Mandal and urged party workers to actively campaign by highlighting the differences between the governance of former Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that of current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

“Our candidates will contest with the belief that the people will stand with KCR once again. Every worker must strive relentlessly to ensure the party’s success,” he added.