PJP Dam Nears Full Capacity Amid Heavy Inflows; Spillway Gates Open to Regulate Outflow

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) on the Krishna River continues to receive significant inflows due to upstream rains and catchment contributions, with the water level nearing its Full Reservoir Level (FRL). As of 6:00 PM on 29th June 2025, the water level stood at 317.300 meters (1,041.010 feet), just 1.216 meters below its FRL of 318.516 meters, which corresponds to a gross storage capacity of 9.657 TMC.

Current Storage Status:

Gross Storage: 7.279 TMC

Live Storage: 3.572 TMC

Full Reservoir Level (FRL): 318.516 meters

Current Water Level: 317.300 meters

This level indicates that the reservoir is holding a substantial volume of water, boosting both irrigation prospects and power generation potential in the region.

Inflow and Outflow Situation:

The project has been receiving an inflow of 1.5 lakh cusecs, mainly due to upstream releases and monsoon runoff. To manage the rising water levels, 12 spillway gates have been opened, releasing a discharge of 1,16,424 cusecs downstream. Additionally, power generation operations are underway, with 25,785 cusecs being utilized by the powerhouse turbines.

Water Utilization and Drawals:

Various lift irrigation schemes and canal systems are drawing water to meet agricultural and regional requirements:

Bhima Lift-I Scheme: 650 cusecs

Koilsagar Lift Scheme: 315 cusecs

Left Main Canal (LMC): 150 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 290 cusecs

(Includes RDS Link Canal contribution of 150 cusecs)

Notably, the Nettampadu Lift, Bhima Lift-II, and Parallel Canal have reported no drawals as of the time of reporting. Evaporation losses were recorded at 42 cusecs, a typical figure under prevailing climatic conditions.

Total Outflow:

Cumulatively, the total outflow from the reservoir (including spillway, canals, lifts, power generation, and evaporation) stood at 1,43,656 cusecs.

Implications and Outlook:

With the dam approaching full capacity and inflows still substantial, dam authorities are maintaining a cautious approach by regulating spillway discharges. Farmers in the command areas of the Left and Right Canals are expected to benefit from the assured irrigation supply in the upcoming Kharif season.

However, officials remain vigilant about potential increases in inflow and are coordinating with downstream reservoirs and local administrations for precautionary measures. No flood warnings have been issued so far, but villages along the Krishna basin are advised to stay informed through official channels.

This active water management demonstrates the preparedness of the irrigation and water resources department to handle monsoon inflows efficiently, ensuring both safety and utility optimization.