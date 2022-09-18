Plan is hatched to kill me: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Sunday made sensational comments and alleged that her father, former chief minister of United Andhra Prafesh and late YS Rajashekar Reddy was killed in a conspiracy.

Addressing the press meet, YS Sharmila alleged that they are also trying to kill her. She said that the ruling TRS government may stop her to take part in Padayatra and arrest her at any moment.

She further added that she is not afraid of handcuffs. YS Sharmila stated that a case was filed against her for making comments on Minister Niranjan Reddy. She further criticised that the police didn't file a complaint against Minister Niranjan Reddy after she complained about his sexiest remarks on her.